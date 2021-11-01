At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high-rise collapse
Four people have been rescued so far and four bodies recovered, an emergency management official said
Two construction workers at the site in the affluent neighbourhood of Ikoyi, told Reuters that possibly 100 people were at work when the building came crashing down.It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse but worker Eric Ntete said the labourers were “waiting for an excavator” at the time of the incident.Eyewitness John Akpan said emergency workers did not arrive on site immediately.The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said it had activated its emergency response plan.Building collapses are frequent in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials are often substandard.
Building collapses are frequent in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard.
Police say three people have died while many more are feared trapped in the rubble in Lagos.
There were reports of debris falling and fears of casualties after a high-rise building collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 1.In this footage, a person is heard saying “debris is falling”.Other footage showed the building collapsed into rubble.This is a developing story. Credit: Bamidele Salam via Storyful
