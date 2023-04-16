At least four dead, a 'multitude' of injured in mass shooting at birthday party in Alabama
The shooting occurred at a birthday party for a 16-year-old in Dadeville, Alabama, according to police and local residents at the scene.
The shooting occurred at a birthday party for a 16-year-old in Dadeville, Alabama, according to police and local residents at the scene.
Hundreds prayed for peace at the vigil about two blocks from the site of Saturday night's mass shooting.
An ex-teacher at Kanye West's Donda Academy claims there were strict limitations on what students were allowed to learn, she told The Daily Beast.
Video shows scene of deadly mass shooting at birthday party in Alabama
President Joe Biden said: “What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear?"
A Texas substitute teacher was fired after she allegedly "encouraged" in-class fights at the Mesquite middle school where she taught, school officials said Friday.
Pure Body Naturals Marula Oil is just $10 at Amazon
DADEVILLE, Alabama (Reuters) -At least four people were killed and 28 wounded in a shooting that erupted during a late-night "Sweet 16" birthday celebration at a dance studio in the small town of Dadeville, Alabama, state police and local news media said on Sunday. Some of the injured were critically wounded during the shooting in east-central Alabama, about 60 miles (100 km) northeast of the state capital of Montgomery, authorities said. There was no official word on what led to the gun violence.
Phil Dowdell, who was to attend Jacksonville State University on a football scholarship, was reportedly shot and killed at his sister's Sweet 16 in Dadeville, Alabama.
At my mother’s interment, my brother gave a eulogy by the grave. “Mum and Dad bought this plot on my 24th birthday,” he said. “But it only came with a 50-year lease. So if I manage to survive to the age of 74, I hope I have enough savings left to buy an extension!”
Two men have been charged in the November 2022 brutal attack on a couple outside Dodger Stadium after an Elton John concert.
Most of the victims teenagers from shooting at dance studio during 16th birthday party in Dadeville
World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge has the speed to outclass the rest of the field when he makes his Boston Marathon debut on Monday. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and 12-time major marathon champion knows that the 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay isn't like those flat and friendly courses where he established himself as perhaps the greatest distance runner of all time. “I don’t mind about time,” said Kipchoge, who set the world record of 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds in Berlin in 2019 and also broke 2 hours in an exhibition in a Vienna park that year.
The move is good news for the Florida theme park's visitors and maybe bad news for Disney World.
Alabama police confirm that multiple people were killed in a shooting at a birthday party in the city of Dadeville in addition to a "multitude" of injuries.
The trio sailed on a 44-foot La Fitte called Ocean Bound, which was last heard from on April 4 as it passed the Mexican city of Mazatlán as they headed for San Diego.
Chris Jericho discusses AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium. AEW will make their United Kingdom debut with the AEW All In at Wembley Stadium event at Wembley Stadium on August 27. The event will be a big test for the company, as Wembley Stadium seats roughly 90,000 people. Speaking with Tim Battle and Eli […] The post Chris Jericho: AEW Booking Wembley Stadium Is A ‘Hold My Beer’ Moment appeared first on Wrestlezone.
Wishing coach Hartline the best! #GoBucks
Brandon Royval says he's the guy the UFC will turn to if Brandon Moreno or Alexandre Pantoja falls out of the UFC 290 co-main event.
Kyle Larson scores his second NASCAR win of 2023 at Martinsville, a track he never expected to win at.
One of the drivers who pulled over told ABC13 she is trying to process the danger all the drivers were in and the fact that people didn't survive.