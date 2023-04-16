At least four dead, a 'multitude' of injured in mass shooting at birthday party in Alabama

Associated Press

World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge has the speed to outclass the rest of the field when he makes his Boston Marathon debut on Monday. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and 12-time major marathon champion knows that the 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay isn't like those flat and friendly courses where he established himself as perhaps the greatest distance runner of all time. “I don’t mind about time,” said Kipchoge, who set the world record of 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds in Berlin in 2019 and also broke 2 hours in an exhibition in a Vienna park that year.