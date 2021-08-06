At least four Florida school districts defy DeSantis by imposing mask mandates

John Haughey, The Center Square
·3 min read

At least four Florida school districts have imposed mandatory mask policies despite Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order allowing parents to ignore school mask directives.

The governor, Thursday, let them know he’s watching and ready to pounce – especially on one district’s temporary mask order.

“It’s parents’ choice in Florida. And government can’t override the parents. And so we believe the parents are the ones that have the choice,” DeSantis said during a Tallahassee news conference. “And we obviously have an executive order to that effect.”

DeSantis’ executive order directs Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to withhold funds from “noncompliant” school boards that impose mask requirements during the school year, which is starting next week in many Florida districts.

“The forced masking, it has harmed students,” DeSantis said before issuing the order last Friday. “The question is, shouldn’t this be something that the parent is at best to evaluate, the effect that this would have on their children?”

After the governor issued his order, Gadsden and Broward counties reversed plans to require students to wear masks. Shortly after, however, the Broward County School Board reinstalled the requirement.

“In light of the governor’s executive order, the district is awaiting further guidance before rendering a decision on the mask mandate for the upcoming school year. At this time, the district’s face covering policy, which requires the use of masks in district schools and facilities, remains in place,” the board said, noting it will “discuss next steps” next week.

The Alachua County School Board Tuesday required students wear masks the first two weeks of school, through Aug. 20. Students with a “documented medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask” are exempt. The board will re-evaluate Aug. 17.

DeSantis Thursday called out the Alachua County School Board. “It’s the parent’s choice – Alachua County can’t override the parents,” he said.

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw later clarified DeSantis “has not signed onto any district’s plan” but is “100% no to Alachua. They blatantly defied the spirit of the executive order he signed.”

The Duval County School Board also agreed Tuesday to amend its student code of conduct to require mask-wearing but doesn’t require a medical reason to be exempted.

“Any student not wearing a mask pursuant to this policy must, through his/her/their parent or guardian, complete the opt-out procedures provided by his/her/their assigned school,” the policy states.

Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna has sent a letter to DeSantis asking his district be allowed to implement a “temporary” mask mandate for pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students.

“One size doesn’t fit all 67 counties and 2.6 million students. Just as you stand up for the sovereignty of the state of Florida from federal mandates and executive orders, I too must advocate on behalf of my community and my school children,” Hanna wrote.

The Florida Board of Education (BOE) meets Friday to consider emergency rules for the upcoming school year.

But Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Lighthouse Point, in a three-page letter Thursday to Corcoran, said under Florida’s Administrative Procedure Act, the governor “does not have the statutory authority to instruct your department to engage in rule-making, nor does your department have the authority to do so on this particular issue.”

Farmer said DeSantis’ actions are ripe for legal challenges the state will lose.

“As no statute grants your department specific authority to engage in rule-making concerning mask behaviors in schools, any such action would be in violation of the law,” he writes, claiming ”it would be impossible for any department to provide the legally required justification for an emergency rule preventing mask mandates in schools.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: States, News, Florida, Schools, Ron DeSantis, Coronavirus

Original Author: John Haughey, The Center Square

Original Location: At least four Florida school districts defy DeSantis by imposing mask mandates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta transmission, England says

    LONDON (Reuters) -There are early signs that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 may be able to transmit the Delta variant of the virus as easily as those who have not, scientists at Public Health England (PHE) said on Friday. The findings chime with those from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which last week raised concerns that vaccinated people infected with Delta could, unlike with other variants, readily transmit it. The highly infectious Delta variant has become the dominant coronavirus type globally, sustaining a pandemic that has already killed more than 4.4 million people, including over 130,000 in Britain.

  • Welcome to Florida, where COVID-19 is rampant, but mask mandates are the enemy | Editorial

    It’s like the overwrought plot of a B movie.

  • Analysis-Trump's new challenge: How to spend $90 million

    Donald Trump's Save America fundraising committee has raised more than $90 million since his election defeat last year, one of the biggest hauls by any Republican group. The massive sum illustrates the former president's grip on the party but also poses a problem - Trump's war chest is so large that even if the committee were to make the $5,000 maximum donation to a Republican in every congressional election it would take decades to spend it. But a disclosure filed by Save America on Saturday highlights what experts expect will be a primary outlay: It could fund years of Trump rallies, preparing for a possible 2024 White House run while ostensibly helping other candidates.

  • Parents reconsider what is safe for their kids after CDC shifts guidance

    “I’m tired. The mental math of determining what we feel is safe for our kids has been one of the hardest parts of the pandemic,” one mother said.

  • Kim Kardashian Supports Ex Kanye West at Second Donda Listening Event with Their Kids

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2 — were also in attendance

  • Biden administration won't cut education funding for Florida and Texas despite mask opposition

    Education Secretary Miguel Cardona emphatically urged "adults" Thursday not to "let politics get in front of what is best for our students," but promised not to cut federal funding for states should they implement policies prohibiting the following of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's coronavirus guidance.

  • Florida student: ‘I and many others would feel much safer if masks were required’

    ABC News’ Trevor Ault speaks with Lila Hartley, 12, who wrote a letter to her school board out of concern for her 10-year-old brother Will, who is too young for a vaccine.

  • Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Blake Lively Prefers His Transformed Look in ‘Free Guy’ (Exclusive)

    Ryan Reynolds chats with ET about his new movie, ‘Free Guy,’ and reveals if Blake Lively prefers his transformed look in the film.

  • Rupert Murdoch hates Trump, but can't stop Trumpism on Fox News because he's lost control of the network, Murdoch biographer says in The 600-Word Interview

    According to Wolff, Murdoch is ready to sell off Fox News, but the cost is just too high for any prospective buyer.

  • DeSantis and school districts clash over masks as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Florida

    Leanetta McNealy, who chairs the school board in Alachua County, Florida, has seen COVID-19 rock her district. The virus has so crippled the district that the school board voted unanimously Tuesday to require masks for students for the first two weeks of the school year, which begins Aug. 10. Such a vote wouldn't normally draw attention -- since districts nationwide are requiring students to cover their faces, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- but it came just days after Gov. Ron DeSantis, long an opponent of stringent coronavirus measures, issued an executive order aimed at leaving mask decisions up to parents, handcuffing districts.

  • Texas High School Principal Sees Racism in Calls to Remove Intimate Photos

    In June 2019, shortly after James Whitfield, a Black educator, was hired as the principal of a middle school in Colleyville, Texas, an administrator with the school district called and asked him to take down photos on Facebook that showed him and his wife, who is white, embracing intimately on a beach. Puzzled why someone had dug up 10-year-old images of the couple celebrating their anniversary in Mexico, Whitfield nonetheless complied by changing the settings to “Only Me.” But the photos have n

  • Norwegian Cruise Line urges judge to block Florida vaccine passport ban

    Norwegian Cruise Line heads to federal court on Friday in a battle that pits the company's plan for returning to the seas against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's vow to oppose COVID-19 "vaccine passports." The court battle comes as big business and some government entities are responding to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus with vaccination requirements, prompting legal challenges from vaccine skeptics and civil libertarians. Norwegian plans to make its first post-pandemic departure from Miami, the main port for Caribbean cruises, on Aug. 15.

  • The Daily Sweat: Your betting guide to the Steelers vs. Cowboys Hall of Fame Game

    The Hall of Fame Game means football is back.

  • Latest COVID news: Kansas City area county rejects masks; Schools bringing them back

    Mask mandates were a hot topic in Kansas City last night. Local leaders made decisions about back-to-school rules and public spaces.

  • Six COVID-19 cases emerged on my Royal Caribbean cruise. Here's why I didn't panic

    After six COVID-19 cases were identified on my Royal Caribbean cruise, the cruise line mitigated risk of transmission with smart COVID protocols.

  • DeSantis feuds with Biden White House as COVID cases rise

    It didn't take much for the White House to set Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis off. As coronavirus cases rise across the Sun Belt, President Joe Biden asked GOP governors to “get out of the way” of efforts to contain the virus. “He has become, I would argue, the leading voice of opposition to the Biden administration,” said Rob Bradley, a Republican who recently left the Florida Senate because of term limits.

  • Biden pulls 'Governor who?' line in row with DeSantis

    President Joe Biden took a jab at one of his foremost critics and prospective 2024 challengers Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, playing as if he didn't recognize who the Republican is.

  • Olympics-Wrestling-American Steveson cruises into freestyle super heavyweight final

    CHIBA, Japan (Reuters) -U.S. wrestler Gable Steveson booked his place in the gold medal bout of the men's freestyle super heavyweight category without conceding a single point in his three bouts on Thursday. Steveson first beat former Asian champion Aiaal Lazarev of Kyrgyzstan with a 10-0 victory by technical superiority after five takedowns before he stunned Rio Games gold medallist Taha Akgul of Turkey 8-0 in the quarter-finals. The semi-final against Lkhagvagerel Munkhtur proved to be a tougher encounter, but 21-year-old Steveson managed to get a single leg takedown early and finished with another takedown in the final 10 seconds to win 5-0.

  • U.S. automakers to say they aspire to up to 50% of EV sales by 2030 -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Detroit's Big Three automakers plan to announce on Thursday that they aspire to have 40% to 50% of new vehicle sales by 2030 be electric models as they call for billions in U.S. government assistance to meet aggressive targets, sources briefed on the matter said. The White House is planning an event on electric vehicles and fuel economy standards with President Joe Biden and chief executives from General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV. The administration this week plans to propose revisions to fuel economy requirements through the 2026 model year.

  • People think Disney is making a series of subtle digs at Trump with new animatronic Hall of Presidents

    Several choices for the attraction seem to reveal some subtle shots fired at Donald Trump