At Least Four Injured in Shooting at Michigan High School

A gunman opened fire at a Michigan high school on Tuesday, injuring between four and six people, according to authorities.

No fatalities were reported to have taken place during the terrifying incident at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, which is roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

The suspected shooter, who has not yet been publicly identified, has been taken into custody and a handgun has been recovered, the Oakland County Sheriff's Department confirmed to The Daily Beast. The scene remains active and the school, which told parents in a message that it had “activated our emergency protocols,” is still under lockdown.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the school around 12:55 p.m. local time. Multiple units are present, including EMS and SWAT.

“We are still doing a secondary search of the school for any further victims,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “All evacuated students will be located at the Meijer store for reunification with parents or relatives.”

Watching breaking news coverage from the east side of the state, where police say several students have been shot at Oxford High School. https://t.co/NH496EVyh4 pic.twitter.com/2yrsmO18Fy — Blake Harms (@wxblakeharms) November 30, 2021

Gina Sesi, who works at a local chiropractic clinic, was startled to see “multiple police cars and sheriffs that were flying past” as she left her office.

“I called my coworker to find out what was going on and we found out there was a shooting out there,” Sesi told The Daily Beast. “A lot of patients at our clinic go to that school.”

Sesi described the moment as “very chaotic,” and said, “Obviously, there was something big going on. Even when I was 10 miles away from the school, [emergency vehicles] were still passing me.”

This breaking story will be updated...

