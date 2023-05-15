At least four killed, including suspect, in New Mexico shooting

(Reuters) -At least three people were killed and multiple injured after a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, where a suspected gunman was killed, police said on Monday.

Two police officers were shot in an exchange of gunfire in which the suspect was killed, Farmington Police said in a statement.

Multiple civilian victims were taken to local hospitals, police said, after the shooting in a residential area of the city of around 46,000 in northwest New Mexico.

