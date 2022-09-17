Five people were injured in a mass shooting on Milwaukee's north side, police say; a suspect is in custody

At least five people were hospitalized following a mass shooting on Milwaukee's north side Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened about 8:14 p.m. on the 4100 block of North 13th Street. The victims were identified as three men, ages 25, 26, and 31, and two women, ages 26 and 67. All five were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

According to a news release, police took the 26-year-old woman into custody as part of the investigation into the shooting. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is considering charges in the incident.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was investigating a possible gas leak in the area around the same time as the shooting. It's unclear whether the two incidents are linked but police made no mention of the leak in the news release on the shooting.

Friday's shooting is at least the second mass casualty event in the city this week. Early Wednesday, four people were injured, one of them gravely, in a shooting near the popular Brady Street bar district.

Police said that shooting happened about 1:41 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Hamilton Street, about a block north of Brady.

Another mass shooting, in May, left almost two dozen people injured following a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game. Five people have been charged in connection with that incident.

Shootings and homicides have continued at elevated paces this year. As of Wednesday, police had reported 158 homicides, up from 130 during a record-breaking 2021. Nonfatal shootings have continued at about the same pace as 2021, with more than 600 victims reported.

