At least four Russian aircraft intercepted over Ukraine

Russia continues its missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, some of the missiles are shot down by the Ukrainian military
Russia continues its missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, some of the missiles are shot down by the Ukrainian military

The head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military administration, Serhiy Hamaliy, said on Telegram that air defense was engaged in the region, shooting down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 loitering munition UAV.

Two Russian missiles were shot down in Kyiv Oblast, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba announced in a Telegram post.

Two more Russian missiles were downed in Mykolaiv Oblast, according to the head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim.

The spokesman of the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat said at least four Russian missiles were shot down in the morning on Oct. 11.

"(Russian) missiles are being launched since 07:00 a.m.; at least four missiles were launched by strategic bombers, and we have information that four missiles have already been destroyed," Ihnat told Ukrainian TV broad-casters.

Ihnat added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine used its Air Force, anti-air-craft missile troops, and portable anti-aircraft missile systems to destroy incoming projectiles.

He urged civilians to heed air raid alerts and seek shelter from further potential enemy air strikes.

The morning air raid alert across Ukraine lasted for five hours on Oct. 11.

Russia carried out at least 83 missile and air strikes against Kyiv and otherUkrainian cities on Oct. 10, killing 14 civilians. The attack took out parts ofUkraine’s energy infrastructure, precipitating a series of disruptions in power and water supply across the country.

