At least his hands were clean? Patterson police seeking alleged thief who sanitizes

Patterson Police Services is asking the public’s help to identify two men after video footage shows them allegedly working together to steal an iPhone off the T-Mobile showroom floor.

In the footage, dated April 11, the men walk into the store one after the other. One of the men talks to a sales associate, and the two go out of frame.

The other stops at the hand sanitizer before walking toward an iPhone display at the front of the store. He disconnects the phone from the stand, slips it into his pocket and walks out. The other follows him out the door a few seconds later.

A post on the department’s Facbook page concludes, “And we do have plenty of hand sanitizer in jail, just fyi.”

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Detective Fulmer at 209-892-5071.