'At least the Nazis kept the lights on': UK blasts France for threat to cut off Jersey's power

James Crisp
Jersey has found itself on the frontline of the latest UK-EU battle over fishing.&#xa0; - Prisma Bildagentur&#xa0;/Getty Images
Jersey has found itself on the frontline of the latest UK-EU battle over fishing. - Prisma Bildagentur /Getty Images

Britain has attacked France for “unacceptable” threats to cut off Jersey’s electricity supplies in a row over Brexit fishing rights with government sources warning that not even the Channel Island’s Nazi occupiers sank so low.

French Maritime Minister Annick Giradin said on Tuesday that Paris could shut down three undersea cables that provide Jersey with 95 percent of its electricity if the dispute over fishing licences in its waters were not resolved.

Should France carry out its threat, there appears to be little the UK Government could do to provide alternative means of power. The remaining 5pc of the largest Channel Island’s energy mix is largely on-island diesel generators.

"At least when the Germans invaded they kept the lights on," a Government source said, referring to the five years of occupation during World War Two.

"The problem is there is no undersea connector to Jersey, so it's not as though we could turn on a switch if they turn one off," another source said.

A third source said that the “surprising and disappointing” French threat was just the latest in a string of confrontations sparked by the EU and its members since Brexit.

“This is just the latest example of the EU issuing threats as a first resort at any sign of difficulty. They should be using the mechanisms of our new Treaty to solve problems; that is exactly what it is there for.”

The UK-EU trade deal has a series of dispute resolution procedures, which can ultimately lead to the imposition of fines or trade tariffs.

A Government spokesperson said, “To threaten Jersey like this is clearly unacceptable and disproportionate.

“We are working closely with the EU and Jersey on fisheries access provisions following the end of the Transition Period so trust the French will use the mechanisms of our new treaty to solve problems.”

“We are ready to use these retaliation measures," Ms Girardin told lawmakers in the French parliament on Tuesday. "I am sorry it has come to this. We will do so if we have to."

Jersey is a self-governing British Crown Dependency and, according to Defra, responsible for fishing in its territorial waters but its international relations are the UK’s responsibility.

The row came after the island implemented new requirements under the terms of the UK-EU trade deal for boats to submit evidence of their past fishing activities in order to receive a licence to carry on operating in Jersey waters.

Jersey's External Relations Minister, Senator Ian Gorst told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "This is not the first threat that the French have made to either Jersey or the United Kingdom since we are into this new deal.”

"It would seem disproportionate to cut off electricity for the sake of needing to provide extra details so that we can refine the licences."

Mr Gorst said the Jersey government was now seeking permission from London and Brussels to speak directly with the French fishermen to resolve the issue.

He said the island was not seeking to bar boats which had historically fished in Jersey waters and said that of the 41 boats which sought licences under the new rules last Friday, all but 17 had provided the evidence required.

France threatened to to block any EU decision granting the City of London access to the Single Market unless the UK met its fishing commitments in late April as French fishermen blockaded lorries carrying British catch.

They accused the government of dragging their feet over the issuing of licences to small French vessels in the 6-12 nautical mile zone of UK territorial waters.

Recommended Stories

  • Bill and Melinda Gates agreed 'separation contract' before announcing divorce

    The billionaire couple reportedly agreed how to divide their assets before announcing their divorce.

  • Fake 911 call was ‘setup’ that ended with an officer shot, Nashville police say

    The front door opened and bullets flew, cops say.

  • Farmer Moves the French Border to Make Room for His Tractor Increasing the Size of Belgium

    "Our intention wasn't to make Belgium bigger and France smaller!" Erquelinnes mayor David Lavaux said

  • Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discuss ties: Turkish presidency

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz discussed bilateral ties in a call on Tuesday, the Turkish presidency said, the second conversation between the two leaders in less than a month. Turkey is seeking to improve ties with the Gulf Arab state after they were thrown into crisis by the 2018 killing in Istanbul of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad. Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told Reuters last month that Erdogan and King Salman had "a good call" in April and that the foreign ministers of the two countries had agreed to meet.

  • ‘You owe me big time’: Surgeon pens own obituary before his death at 48

    Surgeon writes obituary that matches the way he lived life

  • British woman, 25, ‘shot in head’ during visit to Pakistan as police open murder case

    The victim had come to Pakistan two months ago

  • George Conway says Rudy Giuliani is in deep ‘sh**’

    Husband of Kellyanne Conway says FBI search warrants 'tell you a lot' about FBI investigation into Donald Trump's former lawyer

  • Biden stresses importance of normalization with Israel in call with Abu Dhabi crown prince

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, in a phone call on Tuesday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, underlined the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, the White House said in a statement. Israel established formal relations with the UAE in September as part of a U.S.-brokered agreement.

  • France Threatens to Cut Power to Jersey Over Fisheries Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Beyond Brexit weekly newsletter, follow us @BrexitFrance’s maritime minister suggested that her government could cut off electricity supplies to the British island of Jersey, amid a deepening row between France and the U.K. over post-Brexit fishing rights.Annick Girardin said she was “revolted” when she found out that Jersey had granted 41 fishing licenses that included conditions and specific criteria that were “decided unilaterally and without explanation.” The island just off the northwest coast of Brittany is a self-governing dependency of the British crown that imports about 95% of its electricity from France through undersea cables.“We’re ready to resort to retaliatory measures” that are in the Brexit accord, Girardin told lawmakers in the National Assembly on Tuesday.“Concerning Jersey, I’ll remind you of the transport of electricity via submarine cables,” she added. “I would regret it if we have to do it, but we’ll do it if we have to.”Girardin said that she flagged the non-compliance with the Brexit deal to the European Commission. She also posted a video clip of the comments to lawmakers on her Twitter account.Jersey’s external relations minister, Ian Gorst, said the island had issued the licenses in accordance with the U.K.’s trade and cooperation agreement with the European Union. This means French boats must demonstrate a track record of having fished in the area, he said.“If French fishermen or the authorities have further evidence they would like to submit, we will update the licenses to reflect that evidence,” Gorst said in a statement on the Jersey government’s website. “We are entering a new era, and it takes time for all to adjust.”U.K. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News that Britain and the EU should “continue to work together” to “iron out” any problems. “We’ve got to look at this urgently,” and the “best way” to fix this is to work together, he said Wednesday.Last week, Clement Beaune, France’s junior minister for European Affairs, threatened to block regulations that would allow U.K. financial firms to do business in the EU if Britain doesn’t respect its commitments on fishing.Access to bountiful fishing areas located between 6 and 12 nautical miles (11 and 22 kilometers) off the British coast is difficult, and the U.K. hasn’t delivered all the licenses it was meant to, the head of the National Fishing Committee, Jean-Luc Hall, told Bloomberg last week. He added that French fishermen don’t venture into U.K. waters without a license because of the risks of fines.British and EU negotiators are locked in discussions over the 2021 catch quota for shared fishing stocks. Hall said that some of them “think it’s possible that delays in giving out licenses is a lever in the negotiations on quotas.”Jersey has been importing power from France for 37 years without any political problems. According to Jersey Electricity’s website, the island has “contingency arrangements” to help “mitigate any risk of disruption to imports.” Its two diesel-fired power stations, La Collette and Queen’s Road, have a joint capacity of about 115 megawatts and can be used if imports are cut off.The utility company operates three power cables with a total capacity of 202 megawatts.(Updates with details on Jersey’s power capacity in final two paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • France threatens to turn lights off in Jersey over Brexit fish row

    France has suggested it could cut power supplies to the British Channel Island of Jersey if its fishermen are not granted full access to UK fishing waters under the post-Brexit trading terms. Seas Minister Annick Girardin said she was "disgusted" to learn that Jersey had issued 41 licenses with unilaterally-imposed conditions, including the time French fishing vessels could spend in its waters.

  • Malian woman gives birth to nine babies

    Nonuplets are extremely rare - and doctors had thought Halima Cisse was carrying seven babies.

  • Exclusive: Duke of Edinburgh’s official cause of death recorded as ‘old age’

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s cause of death was officially recorded as “old age”, the Telegraph can reveal. Prince Philip, 99, passed away “peacefully” on April 9 at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced at the time but declined to provide further details. The death certificate reveals that his death was certified by Sir Huw Thomas, head of the royal medical household, who was knighted earlier this year. He declared the cause simply as “old age”, an accepted description if the patient is over 80 and if the doctor has personally cared for them for a long period, observing a gradual decline. It suggests that there was no other identifiable disease or injury that contributed to the death, including the heart condition that forced him to undergo a surgical procedure just weeks before he died. The Duke’s death was registered with the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead by his private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, four days later on April 13. The certificate gives a nod to the Duke’s Greek heritage heritage as well as his own surname, Mountbatten, which he is said to have fought for the royal family to use. It lists the Duke’s full name as: “His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark formerly known as Philip Mountbatten.”

  • Oil pipeline builder agrees to halt eminent domain lawsuits

    A company seeking to build a disputed oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people agreed verbally Tuesday to stop pursuing lawsuits against Tennessee property owners who refused to sell access to their land for construction. Plains All American Pipeline spokesman Brad Leone said the company will put an agreement in writing with the Memphis City Council to set aside lawsuits filed against property owners fighting the Byhalia Connection pipeline. Leone spoke at a council committee meeting in which members discussed a proposed city law making it difficult for the pipeline to be approved and built.

  • London woman killed in Pakistan by two men who wanted to marry her

    Police are hunting at least four suspects after a young London woman was shot and strangled while visiting Pakistan. Mayra Zulfiqar had recently been threatened with “dire consequences” by two men after she refused their marriage proposals, according to legal documents filed by her family. The 26-year-old had told relatives she feared for her life after she refused to marry either of the pair, and had called on an uncle to intercede. However, the law graduate from Middlesex University who had moved from the UK around two months ago, was then found dead at her apartment in the eastern city of Lahore. The young woman was found with a bullet wound to her shoulder, but police said she was also thought to have been strangled. A post mortem is underway. Miss Zulfiqar had been threatened by two friends after they tried to force her into marriage, according to a police complaint filed by her uncle, Mohammad Nazeer. Mr Nazeer said he had intended to talk to the two men in order to defuse the situation, only for her then to be killed, Dawn newspaper reported. The pair are accused of breaking into her house in the city's defence housing association neighbourhood with two accomplices in the early hours of Monday morning to kill her. Supt Sayyed Ali said an unidentified caller had alerted police about the murder and she had been found lying in a pool of blood in her room with her mobile phone near her body. “We have seized the mobile phone for forensic analysis,” he said, adding that police teams were also trying to access the nearby CCTV cameras' footage to check the movements of any suspects. Supt Sayyed said they had also contacted the parents and other family members of the deceased abroad to get details from them. Police said Miss Zulfiqar had travelled to Pakistan from the UK to attend a wedding but decided to stay on. “We are also after two suspects and will share further details at a later stage,” the police said, adding that Miss Zulfiqar's friend who was living with her at the same house, had been unable to help their enquiries. Police said they had not yet made any arrests and her parents are understood to be flying to Pakistan. A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Pakistan and are urgently seeking more information from the local authorities. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • Bill Gates is America's biggest owner of private farmland, and his 242,000 acres could be split in his divorce

    Bill Gates owns farmland in 18 states from Washington to Florida. His divorce means he may not be the largest private-farmland owner for much longer.

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Stuart MacGill: Ex-Australian cricketer kidnapped and released in Sydney

    Former Test bowler Stuart MacGill was abducted and released in an alleged gang kidnapping last month.

  • Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road, killing at least 23

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -At least 23 people were killed and 65 were hospitalized when a railway overpass and train collapsed onto a busy road in Mexico City on Monday night, crushing cars under fallen carriages and rubble. The authorities halted rescue efforts shortly after they began, saying there was a risk that more train parts and debris could slam down onto the road. A video on local channel Milenio TV showed the structure plummeting onto a stream of cars near the Olivos station in the southeast of the city at around 10.30 p.m. local time, sending up clouds of dust.