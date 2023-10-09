At least nine Americans killed as Israel orders siege of Gaza

At least nine Americans have been killed following the attacks on Israel by Hamas, prompting a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip.

“At this time, we can confirm the death of nine US citizens,” a National Security Council spokesperson said on Monday. “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities.”

Three days into the attack, Israel has said that its border with the Gaza Strip has not yet been fully secured, but added that Israeli forces have taken control of the communities targeted by Hamas, according to the BBC.

Hamas fighters shot civilians on sight. The Israeli military has said that some militants may still be entering the country.

At least 700 Israelis and 500 Palestinians have been killed so far. Ten British citizens are dead or missing.

Hamas is holding dozens of people hostage, mostly situated in Gaza. A spokesperson for Hamas said that four hostages had been killed by airstrikes from Israel, but this information is yet to be confirmed. The militants claimed to be holding more than 130 Israeli civilians and soldiers captive in Gaza.

The Israeli military launched further airstrikes on Monday, saying that around 500 Hamas targets had been struck overnight.

Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister, has ordered that Gaza be blockaded, stopping all transfers of food, water, and power.

More than 120,000 Gaza residents have been displaced as many of them seek shelter in schools, according to the UN.

The number of Americans confirmed killed rose from four on Sunday. Many more are believed to be missing, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.

Mr Schumer attended an unclassified briefing by Acting Deputy Secretary of State Toria Nuland and Acting Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker.

In the briefing, attended by Senate leaders and some members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Mr Schumer said they were warned the death toll would climb higher.

Mr Schumer condemned the attacks on Israel saying “that he expressed my outrage at what happened”.

“The viciousness and brutality of this unprecedented attack from Hamas targeting innocent civilians — children, families, seniors — is overwhelming and heart-wrenching,” he said.

“I asked the representatives of our Defense Department if they are giving Israel everything they need, and I was heartened that they said yes and that they are surging support. I asked them if they have denied any requests that Israel has made, and they said no. I urged them to ensure Israel has everything it needs to protect itself, and reiterated that the Senate stands ready to deliver on additional needs,” he added.

“The administration said they are keeping a careful eye on Iran and keeping all pressure on them and their proxies to ensure the situation does not expand,” Mr Schumer said. “I will continue to stay in close contact with Biden Administration national security officials as well as senior members of the Israeli government and monitor this situation on an ongoing basis.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned earlier on Sunday that Americans could be among the dead and said the government was making it a major priority to verify that information and rescue any US hostages.

Israel has also confirmed that Americans are among the scores of hostages taken by Hamas during the fighting.

“We have a lot of dual citizens in Israel,” Ron Dermer, Israeli minister for strategic affairs, told CNN’s State of the Union. “I suspect there are several, but we’re still trying to sort through all of all this information after this horrific surprise attack and we’ll make sure to put that information out so that the loved ones of these people who were killed and who are held hostage, they know as quickly as possible.”

More follows...