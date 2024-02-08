At least one area school district will be open during potential Chiefs victory parade

At least one school district in the Kansas City area will be open Wednesday if there is a Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

Olathe Public Schools said in an email to parents that regardless of the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the school district will have school as scheduled next week.

“Due to the five inclement weather days this semester, we are being extra intentional with our instructional minutes moving forward and have made the decision to have school and conferences as planned from Feb. 12-15,” Olathe Public School said in the email.

If parents decide to keep their children home on Wednesday, the school district said to follow each school’s procedures to report their absence.

Although the Kansas City Sports Commission has not announced official plans for a parade in the event of a Chiefs victory, in past years they have occurred on the Wednesday after the game.

Schools closed for Chiefs victory parade

Kansas City Public Schools said in a letter to parents that it will close schools on Wednesday for the parade in the event of a Chiefs victory.

“Due to the expected extreme traffic around town, normal school bus operations may be impacted, making it challenging for us to conduct classes as usual,” the district said in the letter. “We want to give our families and staff ample time to prepare in case of a victory.”

The Independence Public School District said on Facebook that it will cancel schools on Feb. 14 if the Chiefs win, and would make up the “red” snow day on April 29.

Other school districts have not announced if they will close on the day of the parade.