At least one arrest made in Catonsville High parking lot shooting, records show

At least one person has been arrested in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at a parking lot of Catonsville High School, which left a 16-year-old boy wounded.

Sean Potter, 18, of Catonsville, faces charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, in addition to other firearms charges, according to charging documents filed in Baltimore County District Court.

It’s not clear in the documents whether Potter, who is identified as a student at Catonsville High School, is accused of shooting the 16-year-old boy.

Police say he was the driver of a vehicle “from which the shooter(s) emerged,” and that he should therefore be charged with the attempted murder.

The charging documents also describe a second shooting victim, who had a gunshot wound to the back of his head and was dropped off at a hospital at about 3:45 p.m., roughly 45 minutes after the first incident was reported.

A Baltimore County Police spokesman declined to confirm there was a second victim on Wednesday evening in response to a Baltimore Sun reporter’s question.

“At this point, we can only confirm that one individual was injured during the incident,” spokesman Trae Corbin wrote in an email.

In charging documents, police say they interviewed the 16-year-old boy, who told them he was walking with a friend when he saw a Volvo SUV and two people in the vehicle “displayed handguns to him.” There was a struggle and the boy was shot in the arm, according to the boy.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage and saw a “physical confrontation” between the Volvo SUV’s occupants and others in a Toyota Corolla. At one point, a group of students practicing lacrosse nearby could be seen running, as if shots had been fired, according to police.

The Volvo fled the crime scene. It later dropped off the second gunshot victim at St. Agnes Hospital.

Police identified Potter through the SUV’s registration and through a witness interviewed at police headquarters. He is described as the driver of the Volvo.

Baltimore County Police said Wednesday that “several individuals” were in custody following Tuesday afternoon’s shooting.

Police have described it as a “targeted shooting” that began with an argument earlier in the day off school property.

The 16-year-old boy who was shot was taken Tuesday to an area trauma center with injuries not expected to be life-threatening.