At least one dead after EF2 tornado in Alabama
At least one person was killed and eight others injured when an Ef2 tornado ripped through a community southwest of Birmingham.
The Instacart driver shared the harrowing story in a now-viral TikTok.
A man who called himself “Mr. Rape, Torture, Kill,” who was recently released after spending two decades in a California state hospital, has been arrested in Arizona after threatening the mother of his young sex offense victim online.
A farmer who wrecked a car parked on his land with a tractor has been cleared of criminal damage after he successfully used the 400-year-old legal principle that “an Englishman’s home is his castle”.
Tasha Adams has been separated from Rhodes for four years. The estranged couple had six children together.
“We sent him to his new home with an anger management referral.”
Two suspects, including a former employee, have been arrested following an armed robbery at a barbeque restaurant in Irvine.
@jackfroot on InstagramA California teacher was fired and her husband, a city official, was placed on leave after video footage of their racist, anti-Asian tirade against another couple went viral over the weekend, according to reports.In a video that was posted by the Asian American couple on TikTok and later deleted, Sandra and Roger Miller allegedly hurled racist slurs and blamed the couple for the coronavirus pandemic at an outdoor shopping mall in Newport Beach, The Kansas City Star reporte
“Because of the businesses complaining, we can no longer stay,” said Gina Andrade, who was sleeping in a recreational vehicle on Daly Avenue in southeast Modesto.
NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams bragged in 2019 about being a better police officer than his “cracker” colleagues in the NYPD, the New York Daily News has learned. Adams, who was at the time gearing up to launch his campaign for mayor, went on the racially charged diatribe while delivering remarks at a private event on Dec. 13, 2019, held by the Harlem Business Alliance, a video obtained by the ...
The messages calling out anti-Semitism are strong and direct.
Teaching today’s children and adults about the past does not amount to being anti-American or anti-Southern. It simply means facing our history, warts and all. | Opinion
It's not the landlord's problem if a tenant can't or won't use the property he paid for. We should not make the landlord give a refund.
She was a “permanent substitute” at the school, according to charges.
The Church of Scientology has argued that a California appeals court made a mistake when it granted members a “sweeping and unbounded” right to leave the church. The California Court of Appeal ruled on Jan. 20 that church members cannot be bound to a perpetual agreement to resolve disputes before a religious arbitration panel after […]
Detroit's mayor says that what he told Bill Ford back in 2002 about bringing the Lions back to Detroit turned out to be wrong.
The comedian is described as "truly disturbing" for a segment of his latest Netflix stand-up special.
The 34-year-old was warned about speaking in court, but bragged to the judge: "I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss."
When the Coast-to-Coast Killer attacked Fabienne Witherspoon, she had no choice but to fight back. Learn how Fabienne escaped in this preview for the new series I Survived a Serial Killer.
The family of a teen shot and killed in 2020 has filed a civil suit against deputies involved in an altercation while rendering aid to the teen.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer today outlined a framework for reducing Covid mitigation measures as the current Omicron surge falls. She warned however that, even after the surge, the threat level would still be considered “high” and numbers would need to come down further before restrictions are lifted. “This is not the […]