At least one dead as flooding hits California, crews work to rescue stranded drivers
Emergency crews in California worked to reopen flooded roads and rescue stranded drivers, including people trapped in submerged vehicles.
The flood waters are receding, but Highway 99 remains covered south of Grantline Road where there are several empty stranded vehicles.
Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall
FOX 11's Hal Eisner reports.
In the Bay Area, crews used kayaks to rescue people trapped by flood water.
In Tustin, firefighters used a raft to get to three people stranded in cars at a flooded off-ramp from the 55 Freeway. In West Covina, two people trapped in a car were rescued from floodwaters under the 10 Freeway at N. Vincent Ave.
And another storm is coming this week.
The Uvas Reservoir is in danger of flooding in the South Bay and drivers are asked to avoid it along Highway 101 in Gilroy.
An atmospheric river pummeled Northern California on New Year's Eve as another Pacific storm moves in to drench the state later this week.
