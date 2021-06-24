At Least One Dead in Horrifying Miami Beach Condo Collapse

Reuters/Marco Bello

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the ocean-facing side of a 12-story condo block on the south-east Florida coastline abruptly collapsed, sending more than 50 apartment units crashing down to the ground below.

The collapse has left at least one person dead—though authorities are expecting more fatalities. A huge rescue operation is underway with at least 35 people pulled alive from the rubble and 12 reported injuries.

The collapse was first confirmed in a tweet from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, which said more than 80 units responded to the scene—the Champlain Towers South Condos at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach—shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Video footage posted on social media showed the scale of wreckage, as well as the horrifying moment the north-east side section of the building came tumbling down. An eyewitness who was evacuated from a hotel across the street posted footage at the scene, and told NBC Miami: “The building, one of these huge buildings, gone, right there beside us, the craziest thing I’ve ever heard in my life... Look at the building, it’s gone.”

JUST IN: Video I’ve obtained of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida. pic.twitter.com/BGbRC7iSI9 — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 24, 2021

According to the Miami Herald, the mayor of Surfside, Charles Burkett, has confirmed that 10 people were treated at the scene, two were taken to hospitals, and at least one person has been found dead. However, because of the way the building collapsed, the death toll is expected to rise.

“The building is literally pancaked,” said Mayor Burkett. “That is heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean to me that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive.”

Surfside Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer said rescue dogs had been brought to the scene to look for survivors, but added: “They aren’t turning up very much. No one is celebrating anyone being pulled out.”

One dramatic rescue was caught on camera. ABC News aired footage of a barely conscious boy being carried from the building wreckage.

MIRACLE RESCUE: Firefighters pull boy from rubble alive after multi-story building partially collapses near Miami Beach.



A huge search and rescue effort is ongoing. https://t.co/eOl265Wngw pic.twitter.com/A62e5ka58v — ABC News (@ABC) June 24, 2021

Ray Jadallah, Miami-Dade’s assistant fire chief, said Champlain Towers South is a 136-unit apartment block, and he estimated that around 55 of those were destroyed or damaged in Thursday morning’s collapse. Jadallah confirmed that his team pulled 35 people from the wreckage.

According to ABC News, the oceanfront building was constructed in the 1980s and it’s believed to have been mostly full at the time of the collapse on Thursday morning. Roof work was reportedly underway at the building but it’s not clear if the construction was linked to the disaster. Residents in surrounding buildings have been temporarily relocated to hotels.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava paid tribute to emergency responders in a statement, and added: “My prayers are with all those impacted by this horrific tragedy and with their families.”

