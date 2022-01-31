A pedestrian is dead after a Metrobus crash in downtown Miami

A Metrobus crash killed one person in downtown Miami just after noon Monday.

Miami police said on Twitter at 12:15 p.m. that the crash involved a fatality and while Miami-Dade police are investigating, drivers can’t go east on Southwest First Street at Second Avenue. All that traffic is being sent north and south on Southwest Second Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said at 12:50 p.m. that traffic homicide investigators had just arrived and there will be information updates later. An overhead shot of the scene by NBC6 showed a Metrobus, no other vehicles in the area, and the yellow tarp used for covering bodies over someone almost under the bus on the driver’s side and toward the rear.

