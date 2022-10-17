At least one dead, others displaced following overnight apartment fire in Kansas City

Police are investigating after an apartment fire left at least one person dead and many others displaced early Monday in Kansas City, according to officials.

Police opened a death investigation after the overnight fire swept through the apartment building in the 900 block of Benton Boulevard, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

The department’s bomb and arson detectives are also investigating, she said.

The Red Cross was assisting people impacted by the fire. The exact number of residents displaced by the fire was not immediately available.

The multi-alarm fire was reported just before 2:30 a.m., according to PulsePoint.