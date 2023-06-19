At least one dead, six injured in 5 separate weekend shootings in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department responded to five separate shootings over the holiday weekend, one on Saturday afternoon and four throughout Sunday.

Six people were hospitalized with injuries and at least one person was killed in the shootings. MPD has not released the names of any individuals involved in the shootings.

Here's what we know about what happened in each instance, based on reports from the police.

Shooting in north Montgomery

About 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, MPD officers responded to reports of gunshots at the intersection of Fairground Road and Yarbrough Street. There, they found two young men under the age of 19 who had each sustained gunshot wounds.

Officers transferred both victims to a local hospital for treatment, and in a news release, MPD said the injuries were not life-threatening for either boy.

MPD said it continues to investigate the situation, and no further information is available. It remains unclear whether the victims know who shot them or if MPD has a suspect in the case. The police have not yet reported an arrest in connection to the shooting.

Vaughn Meadows shooting

Just after midnight on Sunday, June 18, MPD officers and fire medics arrived on the 3300 block of Fountain Lane, off of East Boulevard.

There, they found a young man under the age of 19 who had been shot. His injuries were serious, and by the time officers transferred him to a local hospital, they were life-threatening.

The boy later died.

MPD has not released any more details about the case, but officers continue to investigate.

Shooting in south Montgomery

At 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, MPD officers responded to a local hospital in response to calls about two people who had been shot.

They discovered an adult man and a boy under the age of 19 had both sustained gunshot wounds. According to an MPD release, the adult man's injuries were not life-threatening, but the boy's were.

After some investigation, MPD officers determined that the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Norman Bridge Road, near Regions Bank.

MPD did not release any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or whether officers have narrowed in on a suspect. Also, no further information was provided about the boy's recovery other than to say that his wounds were life-threatening.

Capitol Heights shooting

In the early morning hours of Sunday, workers at a local hospital contacted police to report an adult woman who had been shot.

Officers arrived to the hospital about 3:55 a.m. to speak with the woman, whose injuries were not life-threatening. After taking her statement, MPD determined that the shooting took place in the Capitol Heights neighborhood, near the intersections of Mt. Meigs Road and Boyce Street.

MPD has not released any more information about suspects or arrests in this case.

Shooting on Troy Highway

About 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, Montgomery police and fire officials responded to the 4900 block of Troy Highway, across the road from Brewbaker Boulevard.

They found an adult male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers moved him to a local hospital for treatment, and MPD has not released any further information.

The investigation remains ongoing, and it is unclear whether the victim was shot inside of a car or on the side of the road.

