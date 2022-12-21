At least one dead in stabbing in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood

At least one man is dead in a stabbing, and a second man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Jacksonville police were called to the Longbranch area, northeast of Downtown, just before midnight, by a man who needed help.

When they arrived off E. 21st and MLK Parkway, police found a man in his 40s had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The man directed officers to a home on Bridier Street, where they found a man inside with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead.

Investigators were trying to find witnesses and any surveillance footage. So far no arrests have been announced and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.








