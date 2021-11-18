At least one dead, three injured after East St. Louis shooting

At least one person is dead and three were other injured after a shooting in East St. Louis Wednesday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 83rd Street and State Street about about 4:39 p.m., according to East St. Louis Police.

One person is confirmed dead, according to Illinois State Police. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

A second person was airlifted to a St. Louis Hospital with serious injuries and two others were transported to local hospitals, ISP said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The identity of the person fatally shot has not been released, nor has any known motive in the incident.

The Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group is still actively investigating.

This is a developing news story. Details will be reported as they become available and are confirmed by authorities.