At least one deputy shot during law enforcement standoff in North Carolina, reports say

Hayley Fowler
·2 min read

A standoff is underway in Western North Carolina after at least one deputy was shot, according to reports from police, emergency services and multiple media outlets.

Watauga County Emergency Services issued an alert just before 11:30 a.m. calling for residents in the Hardaman Circle area to stay in their homes with their doors and windows closed.

Hardaman Circle is a residential street near Boone, about two hours northwest of Charlotte and six miles from Appalachian State University’s campus.

App State Police confirmed law enforcement was investigating a shooting in the area just before 2 p.m. but said there is no threat to the campus.

Citing emergency services and police, Fox 46 and Spectrum Local News reported at least one deputy was shot.

The Boone Police Department said in a tweet at 1 p.m. that they are assisting the sheriff’s office “with an ongoing standoff.”

The Watauga Democrat reported the N.C. State Highway Patrol, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Blowing Rock Police were at the scene just before 1:30 p.m.

B. Phil Howell, sheriff of neighboring Ashe County, said his office is also assisting and sent a “specialized recovery vehicle to the scene,” according to the newspaper.

In a post on Facebook just before 1 p.m., Howell called for prayers.

“If you can take 30 seconds right where you stand, pray for Watauga Co. Sheriffs Office, Ashe Sheriffs Office and all responding LEO, Medics & Fire,” B. Phil Howell said. “We need every single one...”

