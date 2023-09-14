At least one injured in CBD shooting

TechCrunch

Sapphire Partners, the LP arm of enterprise software-focused VC Sapphire Ventures, announced this morning that moving forward, it will be managing five funds with $1.4 billion in assets that are focused on emerging managers on behalf of the giant California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS). In fact, according to CalSTRS, which currently has a whopping $320 billion in assets under management, Sapphire is now exclusively in charge of the pension system's bets on emerging managers. It's a big deal about which aspiring and newbie VCs should be aware, even as Sapphire has less fresh capital to invest than it might seem from the news.