At least one injured in shooting near grocery store Friday night, Fort Worth police say

A shooting in south Fort Worth left at least one person injured Friday night.

Shots were fired near Supermercados Teloloapan #14, located in the 3900 block of Hemphill Street, around 10 p.m. First responders were told two individuals may have been shot in the area.

Police said upon their arrival they did not find anyone injured, but “confirmed there is a crime scene.”

“Central division units came upon a victim from the shooting that was en-route to a local hospital,” police said. “Central units assisted and got the victim an ambulance.”

The individual was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed in unknown condition, police added.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation remains ongoing.