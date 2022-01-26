At least one injured in shooting at Port Royal gas station Wednesday, police say

At least one person has been injured at a shooting at a gas station Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m., at a gas station on Ribaut Road and Lady’s Island Drive, Maj. Bromage from the sheriff’s office said.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Port Royal Police Department. At least seven squad cars from both departments were on scene to investigate.

The convenience store was surrounded in yellow crime scene tape. Police were interviewing witnesses and working inside the store as lights flashed from squad cars and neighbors watched.

Capt. John Griffith from the Port Royal Police Department told The Island Packet that more information would be released once the active on-scene investigation wrapped up.

Officials did not say whether a suspect has been identified or is in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.