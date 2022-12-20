Police shoot, kill man after report of 'active shooter' at North 34 and West Wells streets in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are expected to provide updates Dec. 20 about a "critical incident" that occurred earlier that morning near North 34th and West Wells streets.

A Milwaukee police officer shot and killed a 66-year-old man after receiving a call for an "active shooter" at a residential facility for veterans and finding the man holding a gun in the facility's basement, according to Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Norman, who stressed the information was preliminary and could change as the investigation unfolds, said officers responded to an "active shooter" at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday on West Wells Street, near the intersection of North 34th Street.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, a 66-year-old Milwaukee man, in a basement with other residents of the building," Norman said. "The suspect pointed his firearm at the officers. The officer discharged their firearm, subsequently striking the suspect."

An unspecified number of gunshots had been reported prior to officers getting to the building, he said.

No other injuries were reported. In response to reporters' questions, Norman said it was unclear if the man had taken people hostage or what his relationship was to them.

"We're still talking to the witnesses, we're still talking to the victims, and we are aware that this was a very fluid situation," he said.

The man who died is believed to have been a resident of the facility. The facility is owned by the Center for Veterans Issues, Ltd. and opened in 1994 as a licensed residential care facility and halfway house, according to city property records.

The 38-year-old officer who fatally shot the man has more than 19 years of service with the department and has been put on administrative duty during the investigation, which is standard policy after a police shooting, the chief said.

The second officer on the scene, who is 40 with more than 13 years with the department, did not fire his weapon and will not be placed on leave, Norman said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team with Oak Creek police serving as the lead agency.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, police were continuing to search the facility and residents had been evacuated. The Milwaukee Police Department's mobile hazardous unit was at the scene. Norman said the unit checked for explosives and other hazardous materials because the man was believed to have been a resident at the facility.

The Milwaukee Fire Department and the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office also responded to the scene early Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

