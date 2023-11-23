At least one person dead after Wednesday night crash near DeWitt

OLIVE TWP. — At least one person was killed Wednesday evening on Business U.S. 127 north of DeWitt, the Michigan State Police said.

"Troopers are currently assisting the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department with a multi-vehicle crash with fatalities on Business 127 at Chadwick Road," MSP said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, at about 5:30 p.m.

MSP said both north- and southbound lanes of 27 were shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation said the highway was closed from about 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. while the crash was investigated.

