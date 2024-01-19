A least one person killed in head-on collision between semi and SUV; key highway is closed

A least one person was killed early Friday afternoon in a collision between a semitrailer tractor and an SUV in the west metro, officials and a witness said.

The crash occurred shortly after noon about 1 mile west of Minnetrista on Hwy. 7 at Wildwood Avenue, according to the State Patrol.

The highway was expected to be closed for much of the afternoon as debris is cleared and investigators collect evidence.

Motorist Mark Kulda came upon the scene while heading toward South Dakota and said it appeared that it appeared that the SUV was heading east when it collided with the westbound semi.

The patrol has yet to disclose the circumstances leading up the crash, who was in each vehicle or how many people died.

