At least one person killed outside northwest Atlanta nightclub, police say

Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News officers received reports of a person shot at Ten50 Social Club on Main Street at 5:45 a.m.

Authorities confirmed at least one person is dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and if anyone is in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

