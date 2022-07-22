At least one person shot, killed in Coral Gables. Police search for two gunmen in Miami

At least one person was shot and killed at a parking garage in downtown Coral Gables Friday morning, as a furious search for the shooter, or shooters, led police from several agencies to Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Luis Sierra said the scene remained active just before noon and there might be a second victim. He said police believe there are two suspects involved in the shooting. Miami-Dade Police will investigate the homicide.

“The subject, or subjects are still at large,” he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, which happened near 10 Aragon Ave., in the Gables. As helicopters hovered over a garage on Aragon Avenue, police from Coral Gables and Miami scurried toward Bird Avenue area near Southwest 27th Avenue searching for the gunmen.

Several streets around Aragon in Coral Gables and in the Northwest part of Coconut Grove were closed off during the search.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.