At least one shot to death outside north Minneapolis barber shop
At least one person is dead after a shooting Thursday night outside a north Minneapolis barbershop.
There are "potentially multiple victims," according to police spokesman Garrett Parten. Another source confirmed that a man was fatally shot outside the Clientele Barber Shop at 707 N. 42nd Av.
The man's death marks the 66th homicide in Minneapolis in 2021, according to a Star Tribune database, and the second reported on Thursday.
At 2:45 a.m. Thursday, a man was found fatally shot in an apartment in the 2000 block of N. Emerson Avenue, police said.
On Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood on the city's North Side.
Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759