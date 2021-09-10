At least one shot to death outside north Minneapolis barber shop

At least one person is dead after a shooting Thursday night outside a north Minneapolis barbershop.

There are "potentially multiple victims," according to police spokesman Garrett Parten. Another source confirmed that a man was fatally shot outside the Clientele Barber Shop at 707 N. 42nd Av.

The man's death marks the 66th homicide in Minneapolis in 2021, according to a Star Tribune database, and the second reported on Thursday.

At 2:45 a.m. Thursday, a man was found fatally shot in an apartment in the 2000 block of N. Emerson Avenue, police said.

On Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Sumner-Glenwood neighborhood on the city's North Side.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759