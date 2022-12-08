Lombard cop and suspect shot during armed robbery: officials

A police officer and a robbery suspect have been shot Thursday evening in west suburban Lombard, officials said.

A police officer and a suspect have been shot near Roosevelt Road and Main Street, according to the village of Lombard and police there.

The shooting stemmed from an armed robbery, the village posted on twitter.

As of 4:50 p.m., one person has been arrested, according to a Lombard police dispatcher, who added, “The community is safe right now.”

Drivers should avoid that area, officials said.

Check back for details.