At least one student arrested after 'large fight' at Oslo Middle School; school staff injured

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Sheriff's deputies swarmed Oslo Middle School in what a school district spokesperson said was a “large fight” that broke out among a group of girls at the end of the school day.

At least one student was arrested and charged with battery on a school board official and resisting arrest following the fight among roughly six or seven students as school was being dismissed around 2:50 p.m., said Cristen Maddux, spokesperson for the School District of Indian River County.

Around 10 law enforcement vehicles could be seen outside Oslo Middle School following a 'large fight' that led to reports of minor injuries among staff members and one student's arrest on Friday March 4, 2022.

At about 3:30 p.m. close to 10 law enforcement vehicles were outside the school while more sheriff's deputies monitored streets surrounding the school and the adjacent South County Park area off 20th Avenue Southwest.

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Keith Carson said “multiple fights broke out” and “several school staff were injured” although all of the employees refused medical treatment or transport to a hospital by ambulance.

Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief David Johnson said one school official was treated for a knee injury.

No deputies were injured, Carson said.

“Students have been detained and there will be arrests made,” said Maddux. “It’s all having to do with what seems like just kind of neighborhood fights that have been going on through a couple of our schools.”

Maddux was referring to another large fight that on Feb. 16 caused the lockdown of the Vero Beach High School Freshman Learning Center and led to the arrest of up to 16 ninth-grade students.

Vero Beach police and Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies outside the Vero Beach High School Freshman Learning Center on Feb. 16, 2022.

Like the Freshman Learning Center incident, Maddux said what happened Friday at Oslo Middle School also started with a fight among “another group of girls.”

The Sheriff’s Office will continue its investigation into the incident Monday, Carson said.

The school houses sixth through eighth grade students, but Maddux said she was unsure which students were involved.

Carson said it was unclear where the fight began on the school property.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Student arrested after fight at Oslo Middle School in Indian River