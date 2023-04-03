At least people 3 shot in downtown Atlanta overnight, police say

At least three people were shot in downtown Atlanta overnight, police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Atlanta police shared this information with Channel 2′s Darryn Moore who is near where theses shootings took place in downtown Atlanta.

APD’s Captain Christian Hunt said that at least three people were hit by gunfire in the Old Fourth Ward area of Jessie Hill Dr, John Wesley Dobbs, Piedmont Ave and Edgewood Ave all near the campus of Georgia State University.

In the Edgewood Ave shooting someone shot through a driver’s side window. That person then drove to Grady and ran inside the emergency room for help, according to police.

None of these three shootings are believed to have been deadly.

Police are still trying to establish exactly what happened in each of these shootings.

Police said they will have an update on these shootings sometime Monday morning.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to GSU to get more information on these shootings.

