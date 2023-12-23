These are the least reliable cars you can buy, according to a survey of more than 300,000 owners

Consumer Reports released its annual ranking of the most- and least-reliable cars and brands.

Toyota and Lexus top the reliability list, while Chrysler, Jeep, Volkswagen and others fall near the bottom.

Plug-in hybrids performed poorly in this year's survey, CR said.

Pickups might be America's sweethearts, but they're far from reliable.

The segment came in absolute last place in Consumer Reports' annual reliability rankings, behind even hybrids and EVs, which have seen an uptick in owner complaints.

To compile the list, the magazine collected surveys from owners of more than 330,000 vehicles. The surveys covered 2020-2023 model-year vehicles and some 2024 models. Consumer Reports asked owners about 20 "potential trouble areas" to create a score between 1 and 100 for each vehicle. Those scores influence an automaker's overall reliability ratings.

These are the 10 least-reliable brands this year, according to Consumer Reports.

10. Dodge

2018 Dodge Durango SRT Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

Score: 42

Dodge and two of its sister brands under parent company Stellantis made the least-reliable list with low scores this year.

The Durango, the only Dodge model Consumer Reports included in the survey, got poor marks despite a decent score on the road test.

9. Ford

The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum. Tim Levin/Insider

Score: 40

Ford's F-150 Hybrid was one of the least reliable vehicles in Consumer Reports' testing, with a score of just 54. Owners noted trouble spots in its transmission, electronics, battery, and more.

The electric F-150 Lightning scored better, but no hybrids or electric cars could beat the Maverick and Edge when it comes to reliability.

8. Lincoln

Lincoln Corsair Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Score: 38

Lincoln's Corsair scored 10 points higher than the Aviator, but wasn't high enough to pull Ford's upscale brand out of the doldrums.

7. GMC

GMC Sierra Denali. GM

Score: 36

Pickup trucks came in last place of all vehicle types in Consumer Reports' survey, and they certainly did not help GMC.

Its Terrain and larger Sierra models scored almost decently, but four other poor scores for the Canyon, Yukon, Sierra 1500, and Yukon XL brought down GMC's average.

6. Volvo

Volvo's XC60 plug-in hybrid BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Score: 28

Hybrids had an impressive run this year, Consumer Reports said, but Volvo's plug-in XC60 hybrid fell in the bottom end of that mixed bag with a paltry score of 21.

The traditional XC60, Business Insider's car of the year nearly a decade ago, scored slightly better, and the S60/V60 came out on top with a score of 60.

5. Jeep

An employee at FCA’s Toledo North Assembly Plant works on the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Stellantis

Score: 26

Two Jeep models: The Wrangler and Grand Cherokee made the least-reliable list with scores of 25 and 54.

Only the Compass and Gladiator scored in the middle to help keep Jeep from being the absolute bottom of the list.

4. Volkswagen

2022 Volkswagen Taos. Volkswagen

Score: 26

Volkswagen was hurt by very low scores for its Taos and Jetta models — and even its top scorer, the Tiguan, only came in at 34.

In 2019, Business Insider reviewers found the Jetta was fun to drive, with a nice infotainment system, but were disappointed by a "cheap-feeling interior."

3. Rivian

The Rivian R1T and R1S Tim Levin/Insider

Score: 24

Rivian is the only startup to make the least-reliable list, with low scores for both its truck and SUV.

The RIT truck in particular was one of the lowest-scoring in the entire survey, with owners citing issues with the drive system, climate controls, body hardware, and leaks.

2. Mercedes-Benz

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Tim Levin

Score: 23

Low scores for its only electric car and C-class compact car hurt Mercedes-Benz.

When Business Insider reviewed a $141,000 EQS, the German automaker's lowest scoring car, the reporter found impressive range and a luxurious interior, but disliked its distracting tech and lack of a front trunk

1. Chrysler

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan. Chrysler

Score: 18

Plug-in hybrids were chronic low-scorers this year, and Chrysler's Pacifica minivan came in with the lowest score of all vehicles.

Respondents said they found issues with the van's battery, charging system, electric motor, and in-car electronics.

Read the original article on Business Insider