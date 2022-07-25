At least seven injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

(Reuters) -At least seven people were injured following gunfire at a Los Angeles park on Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Paramedics took four men and three women to area hospitals after the shooting at or near a car show at Peck Park in the San Pedro district in southwestern Los Angeles, the fire department said in a statement.

At least three of the patients were wounded by gunfire, including one man and a woman who were in critical condition, the statement said.

"There are no other patients remaining at scene," the statement said, adding that the circumstances regarding the shooting have yet to be confirmed.

Police had no suspect in custody, nor a suspect description, a Los Angeles police spokesperson said. Although police offered no details of the shooting, they were not classifying it as an active shooter, Officer Luis Garcia said, indicating officers did not see continued danger of a random mass shooting.

Peck Park is a community center in San Pedro that has a baseball diamond, skateboard park, gymnasium and walking trails, according to the city's parks and recreation website.

San Pedro is home to the Port of Angeles, the largest container point in the United States.

