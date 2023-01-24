At Least Seven People Were Killed In A Shooting In Half Moon Bay, California

Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting on Jan. 23, in Half Moon Bay, California. Jeff Chiu / AP

A shooter killed at least seven people at a mushroom farm and another location in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday, local officials said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter as Chunli Zhao, a 67-year-old man, and local media footage captured the moment he was taken into custody in the parking lot of a sheriff's office station. (Other officials earlier on Monday had identified him as Zhao Chunli.)

The victims — who have not yet been publicly identified — are believed to have been workers on the farm.

A suspect is now in custody in the Half Moon Bay shootings. Here's the intense moment it happened - caught on video by our @abc7newsbayarea camera 01:17 AM - 24 Jan 2023

"There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," authorities tweeted just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Christina Corpus, the San Mateo County sheriff, said during a news conference that deputies were dispatched at 2:22 p.m. Monday and found four people dead from gunshot wounds as well as another person with life-threatening injuries. Deputies then discovered three more bodies at a separate scene about a mile away. At least one scene was described by local officials as a mushroom farm, and Corpus told reporters they were both nurseries.

The motive is unknown, Corpus said, but police believed the shooter acted alone. He is believed to have worked at one of the nurseries, Corpus said.

Because the shooting occurred in the afternoon, when school was over for the day, there were children who witnessed the shooting, Corpus added. "For children to witness this is unspeakable," she said.

The shooter legally owned his gun, Corpus told CNN on Tuesday morning, noting that he was not previously known to law enforcement.

“He wasn’t a red flag for us, nothing to put him on our radar," Corpus said. "He was known to the individuals at his workplace because he was employed there."

Story continues

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

David Pine, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said during the news conference that there are "simply too many guns" in the US.

"This is not an acceptable way for modern society to live and conduct its affairs," Pine said.

In a statement, Pine said that the board of supervisors is "sickened" by the mass shooting. It came just two days after a 72-year-old man killed 11 people at a dance studio in Monterey Park, a predominantly Asian American suburb of Los Angeles.

"We are sickened by today’s tragedy in Half Moon Bay," Pine said in the statement. "The scourge of gun violence has sadly hit home. We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop. The State of California has among the strictest gun laws in the United States, which we have strengthened through local action here, but more must be done. The status quo cannot be tolerated."

Josh Becker, a California state senator, tweeted, "When is enough going to be enough for this country?????"

7 people now dead in Half Moon Bay Shootings today. When is enough going to be enough for this country????? 01:48 AM - 24 Jan 2023

California Gov. Gavin Newson tweeted that he was at a hospital meeting with victims of the Monterrey Park shooting when he got word about the Half Moon Bay mass shooting.

"At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting," he tweeted. "This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy."

The mass shooting was one of several in California in just a three day span. On Saturday, 11 people were killed and nine more were injured at a ballroom dance venue in Monterey Park. On Monday, just hours after the tragedy in Half Moon Bay, one person was killed and seven more were injured in a shooting in Oakland.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of Jan. 24, at least 1,217 people have already died from gun violence this year, and another 1,584 have died by suicide, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. In 2022, more than 20,000 people died from gun violence, with over 24,000 additional gun deaths by suicide.

More on this