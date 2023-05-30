At least nine people wounded in Memorial Day mass shooting at Florida beach

Mass shooting at Hollywood Beach, Florida, on Memorial Day (CBS Miami)

At least nine people were wounded in a mass shooting at Florida’s Hollywood Beach on Memorial Day, according to reports.

The incident, which saw at least three minor victims among the wounded, took place in the area of the 1200 block of N Broadwalk on Monday evening, according to CBS Miami.

The news station says that at least five people were taken into custody and one suspect may still be on the loose after the incident.

“Please avoid the area of Johnson to Garfield Streets, as well as the Broadwalk, due to an ongoing shooting investigation. Heavy police presence in the area. If you are looking to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunification area at Johnson St and N Ocean bus loop,” tweeted Hollywood Polie Department.

Witnesses posted online that the shooting took place outside Nicks Bar & Grill at around 7pm ET.

“A SHOOTING ON HOLLYWOOD BEACH JUST HAPPENED IN FRONT OF ME, MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT WITH STRAY BULLETS,” tweeted one eyewitness.

Mayor Josh Levy told WFOR-TV that paramedics had treated victims at the scene.

“Police are responding right now. We have victims treated by police and paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital,” Mr Levy told WFOR-TV.

“It seemed like people might have gotten caught in the crossfire. But I can’t verify that.”

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami.

Memorial Healthcare System spokesperson Yanet Obarrio Sanchez told NBC6 that p to five victims were being treated at the trauma centre at Memorial Regional Hospital.

“It is a fluid situation,” said Ms Sanchez, who added that “a couple of minors” were among the wounded.

A live camera feed from the city’s boardwalk showed dozens of terrified beachgoers fleeing from the scene.