At least six dead in nightclub fire in Spain's Murcia

MADRID (Reuters) - At least six people have died in a fire in a nightclub in Murcia in southeast Spain, according to the emergency services there.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Teatre nightclub, emergency services said on social media platform X.

"Emergency services confirm six dead in the interior of the Teatre nightclub," Mayor Jose Ballesta wrote on X, adding that they were working to establish the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters and emergency teams were continuing to search for survivors on Sunday morning.

Murcia's emergency services said that four people had been injured and that the number of fatalities could rise.

(Reporting by Jessica Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)