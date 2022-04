Motley Fool

On March 28, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) made headlines when management announced at an annual shareholder meeting that it intends to seek shareholder approval for a stock split. With Tesla stock trading around $1,000 per share, a similar split would mean each share would be valued at around $200. This mechanism works by cutting how much each share is was worth by a fifth and instantaneously paying a dividend of four additional shares, so stock owners are made whole.