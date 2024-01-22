At least six found dead at Illinois homes; person of interest at-large

Multiple people were found dead inside two home in Joliet, Ill., on Monday.

The six individuals were shot inside the residences around 12 p.m., the Joliet Police Department said.

No other information about the victims was immediately released.

Police identified Romeo Nance, 23, as a person of interest. He was believed to be driving a red Toyota Camry and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said. The same vehicle is connected with a separate homicide on Sunday, according to Joliet Patch.

It’s unclear what relationship the victims had with suspect.

Nance is currently awaiting trial after he was charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and obstructing a peace officer stemming from a January 2023 incident in the city.

“This is an active investigation in which we are working with our area law enforcement partners,” local cops said.

Joliet is about 45 miles southwest of Chicago.