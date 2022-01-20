At least six shot in Baltimore Wednesday night, officials say

At least six people were shot in separate incidents in Baltimore Wednesday night, according to officials.

At least four people were shot in East Baltimore, said Baltimore City Councilman Antonio Glover.

The ages and condition of the victims are unknown.

“All I know is that this community is hurting and families are crying tonight,” Glover said.

He urged anybody with information to come forward, saying that Baltimore’s violence can only be solved with unity.

”If you see something, you need to say something,” he said. “This is the only way we’re going to cure the violence.”

Family members wailed and embraced one another and they stood on a nearby corner outside the crime scene tape. They declined to comment.

The McElderry Park neighborhood shooting scene was quiet, except for a few onlookers who all declined to speak with a reporter.

Baltimore Police said they were still investigating the shooting.

Earlier in the evening, Southern District patrol officers located two 25-year-old males suffering from gunshot wounds, both non-life threatening, at an area hospital.

A crime scene was located in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood in the 3600 block of Hanover St.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

This story will be updated.