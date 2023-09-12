At least three people wounded by gunfire at Palm Bay apartment complex

At least three people — possibly more — were shot and wounded Monday night at an apartment complex in Palm Bay, police reported.

Police tape is strung up with police sirens flashing in the background.

The shooting took place about 9:30 p.m. at the Park Apartments in the 1200 block of Hadley Circle. The status and conditions of those wounded was not immediately known. Police reported late Monday night, however, that there were no fatalities. Ages of the victims were also not immediately known.

Officers were called to the complex — located near Eastern Florida State College — and found several gunshot victims. It was unclear if any arrests were made or how the shots were fired, on site or in a drive-by.

More: Police: Body found in Palm Bay’s Compound; homicide investigation underway

“The scene is still active and this is currently an active investigation,” said Lt. Mike Roberts, spokesman for the Palm Bay Police Department.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641or jgallop@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: At least three wounded by gunfire at Palm Bay apartment complex