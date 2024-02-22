At least two in custody after chase ends in Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) — A short pursuit ended near I-35 and NW 12th Street in Moore with at least two people taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 flew over the scene where the suspects were reportedly throwing objects out of the window during the chase.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit and say minor injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information on the incident on Thursday morning.

