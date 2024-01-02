At least two dead, 10 injured as Russia pummels small towns in Kyiv Oblast

People are rescued from a house that caught fire as a result of a Russian strike on 2 January

Two people are dead and 10 injured in Kyiv Oblast following Russia’s devastating overnight mass missile attack on Ukraine on Jan. 2.

Two people were killed in the Fastiv area, while seven Ukrainians were injured in Vyshneve during the criminal assault, Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko announced.

Kyiv Regional State Administration head, Ruslan Kravchenko, announced 11 casualties in the oblast.

Several communities in Kyiv oblast came under attack, including Boryspil, Bucha, and Fastiv. Power outages were reported in Brovary and Vyshhorod. Vyshneve bore the brunt of the attack, with five apartment buildings sustaining damage, prompting the evacuation of residents to nearby heating points.

Communities faced significant losses, with several private houses and more than 60 cars damaged. An unfinished church caught fire due to falling debris, while businesses, warehouses, and a regional medical facility suffered substantial damage.

Russia carried out another massive attack on Ukraine overnight on Jan. 1-2. In the first wave, Ukraine eliminated all 35 Russian attack drones. Russia used 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers to fire cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv, Kharkiv, and other areas of Ukraine.

The attack caused deaths and injuries in Kyiv and Kharkiv, as well as widespread damage. Explosions were also heard in Kropyvnytskyi.

Over 250,000 Ukrainians have been left without power, including several districts of the capital.

