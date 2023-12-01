2 dead in I-77 crash, slowdowns expected

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Traffic crawled Friday around a stretch of I-77 south after two cars and a semi crashed early Friday. Officials say, at least two people were killed in the collision.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on I-77 southbound near Chestnut Rd. around 12:40 a.m. Friday. The portion of the interstate was completely shut down for several hours. Two lanes reopened by 8:30 a.m.

Independence police say crash cleanup will take 1 to 2 hours.

Two cars and a semi were involved in the crash. The semi was flipped on its side.

At least two people were killed in the crash. First responders were seen searching the hillside for more victims.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, one victim has been identified as 29-year-old Johnny Brooks of Wadsworth. Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim had not yet been identified.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

