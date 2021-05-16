At least two killed in grandstand collapse at synagogue in West Bank

Our Foreign Staff
·1 min read
Members of the Israeli security forces evacuate an injured an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man after the collapse of grandstand seating at a synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev in the occupied West Bank outside Jerusalem. - Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP
Members of the Israeli security forces evacuate an injured an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man after the collapse of grandstand seating at a synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev in the occupied West Bank outside Jerusalem. - Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP

At least two worshippers were killed and more than 100 injured on Sunday when a grandstand collapsed in a synagogue under construction in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israel's national ambulance service said.

The accident in Givat Zeev, just north of Jerusalem, raised more questions about safety measures at large ultra-Orthodox events, two weeks after 45 pilgrims were crushed to death in a stampede at the burial site of a Jewish sage in northern Israel.

A police spokesman said 650 worshippers were at the Givat worship site for the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

The event was held in a partially constructed synagogue. The local mayor and senior fire brigade and police officers said it had gone ahead despite the lack of a permit and official warnings that the building zone was unsafe.

A spokesman for the Magen David Adom ambulance service said at least two people were killed. Ambulances and military helicopters ferried the injured to hospitals.

Security footage broadcast on Channel 12 TV showed a crowded grandstand collapsing and worshippers falling on top of each other.

"We were called again to another event where there was negligence and a lack of responsibility. There will be arrests," Jerusalem District police chief Doron Turgeman said from the scene, on live TV.

Recommended Stories

  • A tough sell: In Dubai amid clash, Israel promotes tourism

    As violence flares within Israel and on a day in which Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people Sunday, it was business as usual for a senior Israeli tourism official in Dubai as she promoted the country as a must-see destination for Muslim visitors. It might seem an odd proposition at an odd time given that major airlines have suspended flights to Israel amid the flare-up in violence and while the spread of coronavirus remains a threat. Promotional videos advertised Israel's vegan culinary scene, its beaches and urged: “Book Your Trip Now” to Tel Aviv.

  • Anti-Semitism has 'no place in Britain' says PM after convoy of cars chant abuse in London

    A band of pro-Palestinian activists who drove in convoy through North London chanting anti-Semitic slurs has been condemned by the Prime Minister and numerous Cabinet ministers. Scotland Yard has launched an "urgent" investigation into the incident, which appeared to target areas of the capital with large Jewish populations, and has made four arrests. The protest came after two Leicester City football players held up a Palestinian flag to celebrate their victory in the FA Cup final on Saturday. The move drew controversy but is not expected to result in disciplinary action against the players. Sunday saw the bloodiest attack in Gaza so far, with 42 killed in a single strike by the Israeli military. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, said the attacks would continue with "full force" until underground tunnels, which Israel says harbour Hamas militants, have been destroyed. In London, activists protesting against Israel's attacks drove in convoy through Golders Green and Finchley, both areas with large Jewish populations, shouting "F*** the Jews, rape their daughters" through a megaphone. The Metropolitan Police have arrested and held four men on suspicion of racially-aggravated public order offences. Officers deployed a police helicopter and traced a vehicle to the A40 in Hillingdon, West London. Superintendent Jo Edwards said: "This behaviour was utterly shocking and will not be tolerated. "I understand that this would have caused considerable concern within the community and we have arranged extra patrols in the St John's Wood and Golders Green areas this evening."

  • Islamic nations slam Israel — and each other's ties to it

    A league of Muslim nations on Sunday demanded that Israel halt attacks killing Palestinian civilians amid heavy fighting between it and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, even as fissures between countries over their recognition of Israel emerged. A statement by the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation hewed closely to previous ones issued by the Saudi-based group, including backing the decades-old call for Palestinians to have their own nation with East Jerusalem as its capital.

  • Supermodel Bella Hadid donned traditional dress and joined a 'Free Palestine' march in New York City

    Bella Hadid, whose father Mohamed Hadid is Palestinian, marched in New York and posted messages of support on social media.

  • Iranian minister cancels Austrian visit over Israeli flag

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Iran's foreign minister cancelled a visit with his Austrian counterpart to show displeasure that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government had flown the Israeli flag in Vienna in a show of solidarity, the Austrian foreign ministry said on Saturday. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was supposed to meet Alexander Schallenberg but had called off the trip, a spokeswoman for Schallenberg said, confirming a report in newspaper Die Presse. "We regret this and take note of it, but for us it is as clear as day that when Hamas fires more than 2,000 rockets at civilian targets in Israel then we will not remain silent," the spokeswoman said.

  • Pro-Palestine and pro-Israel demonstrators clash in Toronto

    A smaller group of roughly 100 pro-Israel demonstrators also gathered in the same area and teams of police worked to keep the two groups apart.Many in the crowd called for Canada and the West to end their support of Israel."Billions of dollars of our taxpayer money and the United States' taxpayer money go to Israel every single year. That money funds the bombs that's killing Gazans, Palestinian civilians... they're civilians. They are not combatants," said Hines, a pro-Palestinian demonstrator.

  • China criticizes U.S. for preventing U.N. Security Council statement calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    Tensions between the United States and China seem to loom over everything. During Sunday's United Nations Security Council meeting on the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused the U.S. of preventing the council from issuing a unified statement on the situation. China going in hard against US in today’s Israel-Palestine violence debate at UN Security Council So far, after 2 hours of briefing and speeches it’s US vs everyone else, on whether UN shd call for immediate deescalation https://t.co/o1B405tiBo — Ryan Heath (@PoliticoRyan) May 16, 2021 While China's criticism was the most direct, other nations on the council, including Ireland, Norway, and Mexico reportedly made it clear that crafting a statement calling for an immediate cease-fire is an urgent matter. And Ben Rhodes, who worked as the deputy national security adviser for strategic communications and speechwriting in the Obama administration, tweeted that it "feels increasingly untenable for the U.S. to see this loss of civilian life in Gaza — including so many children — and not publicly call for a cease-fire." At the moment, the U.S. appears to be sticking to the status quo, however. In her remarks during the council meeting, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington is working to end the conflict and will support a cease-fire, but suggested the parties involved in the fighting will have to take the initiative. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterVaccinating the worldPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issues

  • In photos: Protesters rally across U.S. and the world over Israeli–Palestinian conflict

    Thousands of people rallied across the U.S. and the world Saturday following days of violence in Gaza and Israel that's killed at least 145 Palestinians, including 41 children, and eight Israelis, per AP.The big picture: Most demonstrations were in support of Palestinians. There were tense scenes between pro-Israeli government protesters and pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Winnipeg, Canada, and Leipzig, Germany, but no arrests were made, CBS News and DW.com report.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free Police arrest a protester in Jerusalem at a May 15 demonstration organized by the Standing Together Movement, which calls on Arab and Jewish people to unite and demands the end of attacks on both Israel and Gaza. Photo: Daniel Rolider/Getty Images Thousands gather during a rally to support Palestininians at Copley Square in Boston, Massachusetts on May 15. Photo: Joseph PreziosoAFP via Getty Images A protester stands shrouded in tear gas at a Protest in Solidarity with Palestine rally in Paris, France, on May 15. Police arrested 44 people at the banned rally, per France 24. Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images People gather in Brooklyn, New York City, to demonstrate in support of Palestinians. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Thousands fill Nathan Phillips Square as the Palestinian Youth Movement leads a demonstration against the Israel-Gaza Strip clashes in Toronto, Canada, May 15. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images People carry the Palestinian flag during a May 15 march to the Houston City Hall in Houston, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images A pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin, Germany, on May 15. Photo: Stefanie Loos/AFP via Getty Images People demonstrate in support of Palestinians in Los Angeles on May 15. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Kensington Palace near the Israeli embassy in London, England, on May 15. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images A pro-Israeli government supporter in Copley Square May 15. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images Riot police use water cannon on pro-Palestinian protesters outside the Israeli embassy in Athens, Greece, May 15. Photo: Dimitris Lampropoulos/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesGo deeper: Biden in call with Netanyahu raises concerns about civilian casualties in GazaMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Drone shows damage of Gaza rockets fired toward Israel

    The Israeli military says Hamas and other armed groups have fired more than 2,800 rockets from Gaza in six days.Many of the rockets have been intercepted by Israeli anti-missile systems, while some have fallen short of the border.Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed 33 Palestinians, including eight children, Gaza health officials said, as militants fired an early morning barrage of rockets into Israel.The death toll in Gaza overnight jumped to 181, including 47 children, amid an intensive Israeli air and artillery barrage since the fighting erupted last Monday. Ten people have been killed in Israel, including two children.

  • Smashed ice cream parlours and burned synagogues leave Israel facing new threat from the inside

    As Henry Sasin watched the news unfold of Arab and Jewish riots across Israeli cities, he received a widely circulated message on his phone. “I am honoured to invite you to take part in a mass murder of Arabs," it read. Mr Sasin, a Christian Arab, read on. "This will take place at 6pm today in Bat Yam promenade,” the message, forwarded by a concerned friend, continued. “Please come with the appropriate equipment - swords, knives, rocks, pistols." His heart sank when he saw a reference to a seaside shop called "Victory". It was his own ice cream parlour.

  • Matthew McConaughey making calls as he weighs running for Texas governor

    He’s a beloved home-state star, but pundits are skeptical that the acclaimed actor has a chance at unseating Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Blinken speaks with Associated Press CEO after Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza office

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Associated Press CEO Gary Pruitt on Saturday after an Israeli airstrike destroyed the outlet's local media office in the Gaza Strip, which also housed the Al Jazeera office.Why it matters: "The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what transpired today" Pruitt said in a statement — as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues to bring more casualties. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Blinken "offered his unwavering support for independent journalists and media organizations around the world and noted the indispensability of their reporting in conflict zones," according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price."He expressed relief that the Associated Press team on the ground in Gaza remains safe."What they're saying: "We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza," Pruitt said in a statement. "They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit." Go deeper: "Horrified": AP, Al Jazeera condemn Israel's bombing of their offices in GazaUN: 10,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza as Israel-Hamas fighting escalatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Records: Man who killed 3 had called 911 scores of times

    Records show the Maryland man who killed three people, set fire to his home and was fatally shot by responding officers last weekend had contacted 911 dispatchers at least 120 times over the last 24 years, The Baltimore Sun reported. The violence erupted after years of disputes with neighbors, who said Everton Brown, 56, believed law enforcement authorities were invading his property. In 2013, neighbors told dispatchers Brown threatened them through a bullhorn and said they were “concerned someone will get hurt.”

  • UN human rights chief: Crisis in Gaza, Israel "has deteriorated at an alarming rate"

    United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Saturday called for a de-escalation in fighting between Israel and Hamas, warning that the crisis "has deteriorated at an alarming rate."Why it matters: Bachelet said that actions carried out by both the Israeli military and Palestinian militants may amount to violations of international humanitarian law and therefore may be considered war crimes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The latest fighting between Israel and Hamas began Monday following violence in Jerusalem over the planned evictions of six Palestinian families to make way for Israeli settlers.At least 140 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including dozens of children, according to Palestinian health officials. Nine people, including two children, have been killed in Israel. The UN said Friday that at least 10,000 people in Gaza have been displaced. An Israeli airstrike on Saturday flattened a building housing the offices of AP, Al Jazeera and other media organizations. This week has seen the worst inter-communal violence in Israel since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000. Protests have also erupted across the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces have killed more than a dozen Palestinians, including one person the Israeli military said attempted to attack soldiers. What she's saying: “I urge both sides to ensure strict respect for their obligations under international law," Bachelet said. "Israel, as the occupying power, has a duty to ensure unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance to the Gaza strip."“Rather than seeking to calm tensions, inflammatory rhetoric from leaders on all sides appears to be seeking to excite tensions rather than to calm them," she added. "Once again, we are seeing lives lost and terrified people being forced to flee or hide in their homes, subjected to attacks that are being carried out by both sides in what may amount to serious violations of international humanitarian law.”“Those found to be responsible for violations must be held to account.”Bachelet said Israeli airstrikes and shelling into densely-populated areas have raised concerns that the Israeli military has targeted buildings that, under international humanitarian law, do not meet the requirements to be considered as military targets.She also said that the indiscriminate firing of large numbers rockets by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups into Israel into densely populated areas may violate international humanitarian law and would be considered war crimes.What's next: The UN Security Council will meet on Sunday to address the crisis, the UN said.Go deeper...Biden in call with Netanyahu raises concerns about civilian casualties in GazaUN: 10,000 Palestinians displaced in Gaza as Israel-Hamas fighting escalates"Horrified": AP, Al Jazeera condemn Israel's bombing of their offices in GazaJerusalem crisis widens rift between Jewish and Arab IsraelisLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Shelters, safe rooms and Iron Dome: Weary Israelis endure another rocket barrage

    “What despairs us is that, if there will be a ceasefire, and then this is just going to happen again," said Moran Segal.

  • Gaza conflict rages as Israeli PM says air strikes will continue

    GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes into the early hours of Sunday, destroying a tower block that housed news media organisations, while Palestinian militants fired rocket salvoes at Tel Aviv. The hostilities showed no sign of letting up as they entered a seventh day, with Palestinians saying at least 145 people have been killed since the conflict began on Monday, including 41 children. Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.

  • Fear grows Biden is doing too much, too fast

    President Biden looks at his notes as he speaks on his American Jobs Plan in Lake Charles, La., on May 6. Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Some Democrats and economists have begun to worry that President Biden, intent on FDR-like transformation of a wounded America, is doing too much, too fast.Why it matters: Some economists fear that all this spending will crank up inflation, and put Biden’s economic legacy at risk.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYou see this in complaints by employers— along with some early data, and loads of anecdotal evidence —that people aren't taking jobs because of the boost to unemployment payments.You see this in the news that budget deficits in states weren't nearly as bad as expected. "Let the good times roll!" says an L.A. Times headline this weekend. "Gusher of stimulus funds a gift for governors like Gavin Newsom." Yet Biden still wants to spend more. Larry Summers — who was Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton, and started warning about inflation in February — told Axios he's more concerned than he was several months ago."Data are pointing more towards higher inflation than I expected, and sooner."The other side: The White House contends that more Americans will join the labor force when the country is fully vaccinated and everyone feels safe going back to work.The White House also is banking on schools reopening in the fall, allowing working parents to look for jobs instead of looking after their kids, Zooming away in virtual class.As for inflation, White House officials insist that it'll be temporary. They don’t buy the view that enhanced unemployment insurance is encouraging workers to stay at home. But they hint that higher wages might be needed to convince some Americans to look for work.Some Democrats have begun arguing behind the scenes that Biden needs to show Americans credible evidence that tax increases will be timed with the spending."If the spending is coming up front, and the taxes are coming down the road, then on net, that's going to add fuel to the fire," Summers said.But Summers mostly blames the Fed for rising prices: "I think it is bizarre to be buying $40 billion a month of mortgage securities, when the housing market is on fire."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on

    Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, Palestinian medics said, in the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence. Despite the toll and international efforts to broker a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza’s Hamas rulers would rage on. In a televised address, Netanyahu said the attacks were continuing at “full-force” and will “take time.“ Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” on the Hamas militant group, he said, flanked by his defense minister and political rival, Benny Gantz, in a show of unity.

  • Alan Dershowitz called Bernie Sanders a 'self-hating Jew' over his stance on Israel-Palestine violence

    In an op-ed, Sanders called for a ceasefire and said that both Israel and Palestinians have a "right to live in peace and security."

  • Mexico faces up to uneasy anniversary of Chinese massacre

    President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will mark the killings of 303 Chinese people during the revolution that the city of Torreón has tried to forget Revolutionary soldiers on horseback in the city of Torreón in 1911. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive The first to die were Chinese agricultural workers, who were killed in the orchards and gardens surrounding the Mexican city of Torreón by advancing revolutionary forces in the early hours of 13 May 1911. After skirmishes at the outskirts of the city, the outnumbered federal garrison abandoned their positions and slipped away under the cover of darkness. As the rebels entered the city, they were joined by thousands of locals, fired up by racist speeches. A herb-seller is said to have clutched a Mexican flag and screamed: “Let’s kill the Chinese!” A revolutionary commander, Benjamín Argumedo, is believed to have fired the first shot. Over the next 10 hours, the mob sacked Chinese-owned businesses, looted the Chinese bank and dragged their Chinese neighbours by their distinctive braids, trampling them to death with horses. “Argumedo gave the order to kill the Chinese,” said Julián Herbert, author of a history of the massacre. “But everyone joined in the killing. It was soldiers, men, women – everyone.” A total of 303 Chinese people were murdered in the massacre at Torreón, then a burgeoning railway town some 500 miles south of the US border. Afterwards, rebels and locals posed for photographs with the bodies of their victims before they were hauled away by the cartload. Bodies of the dead were carried away on carts and buried in mass graves. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive The savagery was an appalling expression of a wave of anti-Chinese racism which swept throughout North America in the 19th and early 20th centuries. In the US such sentiments led to the Chinese Exclusion Act banning the immigration of Chinese labourers; in Mexico they culminated in the expulsion of most of the country’s Chinese population in the 1930s. The Torreón massacre caused indignation in China, and Mexico eventually agreed to pay 3.1m pesos in gold in reparations, although the payment was never made. In Torreón, nobody was ever charged – let alone tried or convicted – over the massacre, and today the events of 1911 remain largely unmentioned. There are no monuments marking the tragedy and attempts to commemorate the events have been met with resistance. “This matter of the Chinese killings makes us confront a truth that we haven’t wanted to talk about locally,” said historian Carlos Castañón, who oversees the municipal archives. Revolutionary forces in the city of Torreón at the time of the massacre. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive On Monday, however, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is expected to travel to Torreón to seek forgiveness for the massacre as part of a year-long series of events marking some of the darker chapters in Mexico’s history, including the 500th anniversary of the fall of the Aztec capital, Tenochtitlán. “It’s an honest gesture, which transcends politics,” said Castañón. “For the first time, we’re going to confront the big lie that we’ve perpetuated – and the silence of our complicity.” In Torreón that silence is still so absolute that no monuments mark the massacre, which killed half the city’s Chinese population at the time. A commemorative plaque was swiftly stolen. A statue erected in a public park in 2007 was vandalized and later removed, but will be restored to a public plaza for the commemoration. Victims of the massacre were buried in common graves, including one which is now covered by a roadway and small playground. “Local historians considered this just an anecdote: ‘One day in Torreón they killed some Chinese people’,” said Castañón, who has combed through archives in an attempt to learn more details of the massacre, including the victims’ names. The president’s plan to commemorate the massacre has predictably ruffled feathers among some in Torreón. “All of humanity would have to apologise for what’s happened through the centuries,” groused the then mayor, Jorge Zermeño, in February, according to the newspaper El Sol de la Laguna. Revolutionary troops on horseback in Torreón. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive “We will participate [in the ceremony] but we will have our own opinion,” he said. “I think that in wars, there’s a lot of confusion. These are events of the time and have to be seen in the context of which they occurred. Of course they were regrettable.” Much of that grumbling stems from Torreón’s “foundational myth” as a city of hardy immigrants who conquered the desert, said Javier Garza, a former newspaper editor in the city. Before the massacre, Chinese migrants opened a bank, built a tram connecting Torreón with the neighbouring city of Gómez Palacios and ran most of the local laundries. Their farms fed the local population. “The Chinese community [in Torreón] was the most prosperous [Chinese community] in Mexico,” Herbert said. “It wasn’t the most numerous, but it was the most prosperous.” In his book The House of the Pain of Others: Chronicle of a Small Genocide, Herbert disputes the local narrative that the pogrom was a spontaneous uprising by poor Mexicans, arguing instead that anti-Chinese racism was rife in Torreón – and across the country. Herbert’s conclusions proved so controversial that he was unable to hold an event promoting the book in Torreón. Torreón was a burgeoning railway town at the time of the massacre. Photograph: Courtesy of the Torreón municipal archive Not all locals participated in the massacre: some, including a local lumberyard owner sheltered Chinese residents from the mob. Most of the survivors fled Torreón, though some later returned, and the local Chinese community now numbers about 1,000. Antonio Lee Chairez. Photograph: David Agren/The Guardian Some in the Chinese community still seem reticent to speak of the massacre, even as they express pride in their role of building Torreón into a city famed for industry and agriculture. “I think [Amlo’s] visit is important and the event merits this. But the [Chinese] community is not requesting it,” said Antonio Lee Chairez, 90, whose father Juan Lee survived the massacre with the help of neighbours. “But it has to be positive [that he is coming] – because this was an outrage that nobody ever admitted.”