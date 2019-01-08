At least two killed in South Africa train collision: emergency services

The site of a train crash is seen Pretoria, South Africa January 8, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. TWITTER/@ABRAMJEE/via REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday when two trains collided in the South African capital Pretoria, an emergency services official said.

"We have got two confirmed fatalities, and we have got different emergency services on site," Charles Mabaso told Reuters.

