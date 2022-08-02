At least two killed, three injured in bar shooting on Far South Side

Around 9:45 p.m., five people were shot at Old Landmark Tavern at the 100 block of Rumsey Road, according to an Cmdr. Dennis Jeffrey. One was pronounced dead on scene shortly before 10 p.m. A second victim was pronounced dead after transport.

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a Far South Side bar on Wednesday night, according to police.

Around 9:45 p.m., five men were shot at Old Landmark Tavern at the 100 block of Rumsey Road, according to Deputy Chief Smith Weir. One was pronounced dead on scene shortly before 10 p.m. A second victim was pronounced dead after transport.

The five victims ranged in age from mid-30s to mid-60s, Weir said.

Weir said it appeared there may have been multiple shooters, and it could have possibly been a shootout.

A number of motorcycles lined the front of the tavern. Local residents said the bar was a neighborhood gathering place, and the first time anything like this has happened in the area.

Weir acknowledged "speculation" of motorcycle gang involvement, but declined to comment on the circumstances that led to the shooting. He added that police currently do not have any suspects in custody.

Police have tentative identification on several of the victims but are awaiting next-of-kin notification.

One of the victims was shot in the neck and was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to police dispatchers. Another sustained an injury to the abdomen and another to the ankle, and at least one victim transported themselves to the hospital.

