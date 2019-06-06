West Point vehicle accident kills one, injures 22 cadets and soldiers

(Reuters) - One person was killed and 22 injured on Thursday morning in a military vehicle accident near the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, a spokesman for the academy said.

The accident occurred at about 6:45 a.m. EDT (1045 GMT) near the Camp Natural Bridge, a summer training site for cadets, the academy said.

Twenty cadets and two soldiers were injured and taken to hospitals, the academy said. Their condition was not immediately known.

CBS News reported earlier that two people were killed, citing unnamed sources.

Aerial footage of the scene near Camp Natural Bridge showed the tactical vehicle overturned and nestled in trees, its wheels up.





