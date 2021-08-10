At least two people killed in shooting at Portland homeless encampment

Timothy Nerozzi
At least two people were killed Tuesday morning during a shooting at a homeless encampment in Portland.

Authorities reported at least two people killed in the shooting in the Madison South neighborhood of the Oregon city, while another three were injured.

"Officers arrived and found that there were multiple gunshot victims," Portland police said in a statement. "Two of those victims did not survive. Three victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance. There is no information about their condition at this time."

Autopsies have been scheduled for the deceased victims.

Police searched the area for suspects but did not locate any. They secured the crime scene to preserve evidence and identify witnesses, the statement added.

The shooting is just the most recent incident in an upward trend of violence in Portland. The city saw 98 instances of homicide between June 2020 and June 2021, according to Portland police data.

There have been approximately 287 shootings in Portland's North Precinct, according to data provided by Portland police. This represents a 109.5% increase in incidents from last year.

"Detectives have a lot of work to do, on top of all the other cases they're already working," Portland Police Bureau Lt. Greg Pashley told local outlet Fox 12. "It's the same group of detectives that are responding to all of these. So there's no rest for them, and our heart always goes out to victims and their families."

Portland police have become openly critical of the city's leadership, saying slashes to the department's budget and new restrictions have rendered officers unable to enforce the law.

The city has struggled to fill openings in law enforcement divisions, with only four officers applying to fill 14 spots on a team aimed at combating Portland's murder rate, according to a report from earlier this month.

